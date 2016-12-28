Actress Khushbu Sundar to comeback to Telugu movies with Pawan Kalyan

Chennai, Dec28 : Actress Khushbu Sundar (Khushboo/Kushboo) is all set to make her comeback to Telugu films after nine years and she will be seen playing a crucial role in power star Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas’ next movie.

Khushbu Sundar herself has confirmed the news about her comeback. The actress took to her Twitter handle this morning to share the news with her followers. She wrote: “Trust urself,trust ur good work..jobless minds wl do d talking..very happy wid d dvlpmnts..wl share a very gud news vry sn..thank u friends❤”

Minutes later, Khushbu Sundar added: “OK..now 4 one mre gud news..I officially announce me dng a telugu film aftr 9 long yrs..wl b part of #Trivikram+Pawan’s prestigious project Brilliant script by Trivikram..v.powerful character..my last telugu film was wid #MegaStarChiranjeevi n now bck wid his bro..feels gud..”

Khushbu Sundar played megastar Chiranjeevi’s sister Jhansi in his 2006 movie Stalin, which was a big hit at the box office. She was seen as wife of Yama (Mohan Babu) in Junior NTR’s 2007 film Yamadonga. She also made a cameo appearance in Something Something, the Telugu version of Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru.

“Takes long 4 me 2 dcd 2 do a film..n it hs tkn me 9 long yrs in telugu n 7 long yrs in tamil..hope 2 do justice n nt disappoint my fans.. #Yamadonga with #Rajamouli was just a special appearance..3 days of shoot..I am sure cannot be counted as a a full fledged movie..,” she added.

The actress is currently busy shooting for director James Vasanthan’s Tamil film Oh Andha Naatkal, which features actresses Raadhika, Suhasini and Urvashi with her. After wrapping it up, she is likely to start shooting for her comeback Telugu film, which happens to be the third time Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas are joining hands. The duo earlier teamed up in the movies like Attarintiki Daredi and Jalsa.