Actress Kristen Stewart has described US President Donald Trump’s2012 tweets as obsessed

New York, Jan 23:Actress Kristen Stewart has described US President Donald Trump’s tweets about her private affairs some years ago as ‘obsessed’ and ‘f*****g crazy’ in an interview to Variety. President Trump, who has newly assumed office over the weekend, tweeted a series of comments when Kristen and actor Robert Pattinson were ending their romance in 2012. Asked by Variety, Kristen says now, “He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f*****ing crazy. I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane.” The 26-year-old actress was promoting her new film Come Swim at the Sundance Festival.

In 2012, Kristen Stewart was less bothered by Donald Trump’s tweets than she is now. “At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference. It wasn’t like really a thing. But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right!'” she told Variety.

“He’s probably going to tweet about this,” added Kristen, who is not on Twitter herself.

Kristen Stewart calls President Donald Trump’s 2012 Twitter rants about her love life ‘insane’ https://t.co/v0W3UFWvmB pic.twitter.com/hw6CGaqHKJ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 21, 2017

In 2012,co-stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson broke up very publicly after the actress was pictured in an embrace with Rupert Sanders, herdirector. In a series of tweets, including the typically offensive-worded one below, Donald Trump advised Robert Pattinson not to reunite with his former girlfriend.