Actress Kristen Stewart seen lip-locking with Stella Maxwell during personal getaway

Milan, Jan 27 : Actress Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell were spotted sharing kisses during a romantic getaway here.

The two, who were here last week, were in their car, heading to the Linate Airport when paparazzi photographed them locking lips, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The “Personal Shopper” actress was wearing a bomber jacket with metallic zipper and sunglasses. She paired the jacket with black vintage T-shirt and skin-tight jeans. As for Maxwell, who was singer Miley Cyrus’s former partner, she wore a burgundy leather motorcycle jacket and light wash black skinny jeans.

Stewart and Maxwell have been romantically linked since last May, when they were spotted leaving the Met Ball together. Prior to Maxwell, Stewart reportedly dated several girls, including her assistant Alicia Cargile, rock band PVRIS’ member Lyn Gunn and French singer Soko.

Stewart has not been in any long-term relationship since breaking up with her “Twilight” co-star, Robert Pattinson.

–IANS

