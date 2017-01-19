Actress Krysten Ritter already wants second season of Marvels “The Defenders”

Los Angeles, Jan 19 : The first complete trailer for Marvels “The Defenders” is yet to release but actress Krysten Ritter already wants a second season.

Ritter, 35, has been enthusing about the Netflix team-up series and hopes its not the last well see of her Jessica Jones in a team, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“With Jessica Jones, Im in almost every frame of the show. This is spread out so were all working about three days a week. Were all in celebration of that. Its honestly kind of a dream job,” she joked.

“If they want to do a Defenders 2, Im in.”

Ritter is still shooting on the series, which she says has been a “blast” to film as she gets to watch all of the other Marvel Netflix stars strut their stuff.

“Its fun to see their work, how they work, what their style is, what the integrity of their characters are,” she said.

“Were all so invested in our characters that everybody just wants everything to be great.”

“The Defenders” will see Jessica Jones team up with Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) to take on Sigourney Weavers villain in New York City.