Actress Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan file for divorce

Mumbai.Nov19:Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan trying to mend their sour relationship, the two have finally decided to file for divorce officially.

The Asian Age reports that the actors, who were in a relationship for the past 17 years, went to the Bandra family court recently to file for divorce and do away with all the formalities required to initiate the process.

Earlier this year, Khan and Arora had issued a joint statement confirming their separation. However, they had not filed for divorce then and had maintained that they were taking “a break.” According to the report by The Asian Age, Arora had moved out of the house with their son Arhaan.

Mid-Day reports that both of them remained amicable and were seen interacting cordially at family functions and gatherings. This prompted their fans to assume that the strained relations between both of them have scope of improvement and a possible reconciliation is just round the corner.

However, now that they have initiated the divorce proceedings, the reconciliation is highly unlikely. As per the report by Mid-Day, divorce by mutual consent can be filed on the ground that the couple have been living separately for a period of one year or more, that they have not been able to live together and that they have mutually agreed that the marriage should be dissolved.

For the fans of both the actors who are still optimistic about a reconciliation, there is a ray of hope. The same report suggests that between six and 18 months after the filing of the petition, the court passes an order declaring the marriage to be dissolved with effect from the date of the order. The six-to-18-month period is intended to give the couple time to reflect on their decision.