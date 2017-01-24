Actress Margot Robby unrecognizable after wearing mullet in Tonya Harding biopic

NewYork, Jan 24:It is not often this blonde beauty skates on thin ice when it comes to fashion.But Margot Robbie was a woman transformed as she wore a teased mullet from the 1980s as she shot her latest film I, Tonya in Georgia at the weekend.

The actress, who is playing disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in the biopic, was spotted marching around the Atlanta set with her costar Sebastian Stan.

The 26-year-old, who wore a cut Pat Sharp himself would be proud of, completed her look with a red chequered shirt, identically hued high waisted jeans and pink trainers.

But if anything her unfortunate on-set sidekick, who is playing her husband, looked even worse in a striped top, jeans and running shoes.

The movie follows Tonya and husband Jeff Gillooly, played by Sebastian Stan, who secretly hired a thug to break rival Nancy Kerrigan’s leg to force her to pull out of the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer in Norway.

The attack was botched and Nancy was badly bruised. But despite her injuries she went on to compete, winning a silver medal with Tonya coming eighth.

When details of the crime – known as The Whack Heard Round The World because Nancy’s knee was clubbed with a baton – came to light, Tonya received a lifetime ban from skating competition. Gillooly got a two-year prison sentence.

Aside from her starring role, she and Tom are both co-producing I, Tonya.

Margot told Glamour magazine about learning to skate last year, saying: ‘I’m really excited because I love acquiring a new skill for a role, it’s one of the biggest treats of acting.