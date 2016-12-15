Actress Megan Fox eyes Poison Ivy role in ‘Gotham City Sirens’

Los Angeles, Dec 15: Actress Megan Fox is reportedly eyeing the role of Poison Ivy in DC comics’s upcoming “Gotham City Sirens”.

Sources at Bleeding Cool website have speculated that the actress may already line up for the villain’s role. The site claims that she is a fan of the comic books, pointing out that the proof lies in Fox purchasing pre-52 Harley Quinn comics that feature the red-haired supervillainess, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Entertainment company Warner Bros has not given any comment regarding the report.

As of now, the only actress attached to the project is Margot Robbie, who will reprise her role as Harley Quinn. Plot details are still scarce, but the movie is said to focus on “the top female villains from the DC stable” who also include Catwoman.

“Suicide Squad” helmer David Ayer will direct the film, with Geneva Robertson-Dworet (a yet untitled Tomb Raider reboot, “Sherlock Holmes 3”) providing the screenplay. The studio has yet to set a release date but the project is on the fast track.

Fox is no stranger to playing comic book characters. Aside from the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie series, she starred in “Jonah Hex” as Lilah/Tallulah Black and on “Robot Chicken” DC Comics TV special as Louis Lane.

She is also well known for her role as Mikaela Banes in the first two “Transformers” movies.