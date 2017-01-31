Actress Mita Vashisht roped in for TV show ‘Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai’

Mumbai, Jan 31 : Actress Mita Vashisht has joined the cast of forthcoming TV show “Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai”.

Mita will play a mystical character with supernatural powers. There will also be a mysterious element attached to her role.

“Playing the character of a mystic, a woman of the desert, a woman of mystery is a challenge. And I love the challenge,” Mita said.

She added: “I like the fact that this show is truly unique. It is wonderfully shot, wonderfully performed, wonderfully written and I think it will be a fresh treat for the audiences. I am sure it will leave the audiences waiting for the next and the next episode each time.”

The show, which will air on Star Plus, talks about the concept of reincarnation and supernatural factor. It also stars Surbhi Jyoti as lead.

-*-

When Drashti’s ear started bleeding

Actress Drashti Dhami says her right ear suddenly started bleeding when she wore heavy earrings for a sequence of her TV show “Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil”.

Drashti is seen romancing actor Arjun Bijlani in the Star Plus show, and the upcoming track focuses on their relationship.

“It was because of the heavy earrings that my right ear suddenly started bleeding,” Drashti said in a statement.

She added: “It was really sweet of the makers to immediately provide a first aid kit and call a doctor too to check if it wasn’t serious.”

-*-

Sahil Uppal gifts himself a Jeep

Actor Sahil Uppal, who is seen in TV show “Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan”, has gifted himself a new Jeep.

“I am a very adventurous person by nature. I have always been extremely fond of a Jeep. Though a lot of my friends have told me that it isn’t practical to own a Jeep in a city like Mumbai thanks to its narrow roads and traffic, but I couldn’t resist myself from buying it,” Sahil said in a statement.

He added: “I had taken a test drive three years back when I had initially come to Mumbai and now I have finally bought it. I have received immense satisfaction after I bought the Jeep for myself. My date of birth and the car number is same — that is 0808. It feels like an achievement to me.”

The show is aired on Colors channel.

–IANS