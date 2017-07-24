Actress molestation case: Kerala High Court rejects Malayalam actor Dileep’s bail plea

Kochi, July 24: The High Court of Kerala on Monday has rejected the bail plea submitted by Actor Dileep over the case of kidnapping and abetment of a popular Malayalam actress. During last week, the court had postponed the case seeking immediate consideration of the bail plea. Dileep had approached the High Court as his bail plea was dismissed by the Angamaly First Class Court. Thus he has to continue at the Aluva Sub-Jail till further orders.

The prosecution has convinced the court that the accused is prominent and possesses enormous money, and thus he might tamper or eliminate the available evidence in the case.

In the bail plea, the defence counsel had stated that the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also pointed out that there is no conspiracy in the case.

The bail plea also stated that there is no enough evidence to arrest Dileep while the action is only based on the statement of the prime accused Sunil Kumar. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had clarified that there is no conspiracy in the case. Dileep was not an even accused in the final report submitted in April.

The police had targetted Dileep when he lodged a complaint that there is some conspiracy to destroy his image and to end his film industry life, states the bail plea. The remand report has no evidence that Dilip had conspired to attack the actress, says the bail plea.