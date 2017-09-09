Actress molestation: Policeman CPO PK Aneesh of Kalamassery AR Camp arrested for helping Pulsar Suni to contact actor Dileep

Kochi/Kerala, September 9: The Special Investigation Team on the abduction and molestation case of a popular Malayalam actress has arrested a police personnel in connection with the case.

A police personnel who helped the prime accused of the case, Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni to make calls to another accused in the case and popular Malayalam actor Dileep was arrested on Saturday evening. He was identified as C P O Aneesh from the Kalamassery A R Camp.

Aneesh had allegedly helped Sunil to call Dileep and Kavya Madhavan over his own phone. But, as the call was not connected, he himself tried to call Dileep later. It was also alleged that Sunil has sent a voice message from Aneesh’s phone that “Dileepetta we are trapped”.

The accused Sunil Kumar has revealed to Aneesh on March 6th, 2017, when he was on duty as the security of Sunil Kumar’s Cell.

Meanwhile, Dileep’s friend Nadirsha who is admitted to a private hospital after he suffered from acidity, for the last one week, would be questioned soon in connection with the actress abduction case.

Aneesh, who was arrested by the police had been later allowed to leave on bail.