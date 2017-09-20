Actress molested on her way back home after shoot, 2 arrested

Kolkata, W. Bengal, September 20: A Tollywood actress was reportedly molested in the city premises during the late night on Tuesday. She was on her way back home after completing her shoot for the day. The incident happened shortly after midnight. Two persons were arrested in this connection with the actress molestation, said police.

In the complaint which she gave to the police says that three men had prevented her from going after stopping her car nearly at 1 AM while they were travelling through the Siriti crossing.

According to a police officer from the Behala Police station, one person among them had allegedly snatched the keys of the vehicle. Another had dragged the actress out from the car by touching her inappropriately.

The shocking episode happened near to Tollygunge. She was returning to her residence in Behala in the south-west part of the city.

“We have arrested two of the accused and looking for the third one,” DC (Behala) Meeraz Khalid stated continuing that the duo has been sent to two days of police custody.

A case has been registered against them under IPC sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), the DC said.