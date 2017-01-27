Actress Naomie Harris stars, opposite Dwayne Johnson in game adaptation Rampage

NewYork, Jan27:Oscar nominee Naomie Harris has landed another major role, opposite Dwayne Johnson in big screen video game adaptation Rampage.

The Moonlight star has signed on to fight monsters in the new action adventure, based on the popular 1980s video game.

The movie reunites Johnson with Beau Flynn and director Brad Peyton, the team behind San Andreas and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Harris will play a geneticist in the film, which is set for release in April 2018.

The British star picked up a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for her role as a junkie in Moonlight. She has also portrayed Eve Moneypenny in the last two James Bond movies.