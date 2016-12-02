Actress Nicole Kidman begged for her role in ‘To Die For’

December 2, 2016 | By :

Los Angeles, Dec 2:Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman had to beg for her role in the 1995 film “To Die For”.

Kidman and her “To Die For” co-star Casey Affleck reminisced about the 1995 Gus Van Sant thriller during the “Actors on Actors” session of variety.com.

At that point in her career, Kidman was mainly known for her roles opposite her then boyfriend Tom Cruise, including “Days of Thunder” and “Far and Away”.

“No one thought I could do it and I think the studio didn’t want me, and I think it went through a bunch of other actors,” Kidman said.

“I called Gus and I said, ‘Please, give me the chance, I beg you,’ because the writing was so strong,” she added.

Kidman later went on to become one of the highest rated actresses of Hollywood.

–IANS

sas/nn/vt

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Assamese actress and singer Bidisha Bezbaruah, who acted in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Jagga Jasoos, was found dead at her residence in Gurgaon
Bhojpuri actress and model Anjali Shrivastava was found dead at her Andheri west residence
Actress Priyanka Chopra will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award
Actress Kajol apologizes after beef fiasco again
Actress Sunny Leone asks pop sensation Justin Bieber to learn a Bollywood move before concert in Mumbai
Goa Women Commission orders KTCL to remove condom advertisements of actress Sunny Leone from its buses
Top