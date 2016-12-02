Actress Nicole Kidman begged for her role in ‘To Die For’

Los Angeles, Dec 2:Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman had to beg for her role in the 1995 film “To Die For”.

Kidman and her “To Die For” co-star Casey Affleck reminisced about the 1995 Gus Van Sant thriller during the “Actors on Actors” session of variety.com.

At that point in her career, Kidman was mainly known for her roles opposite her then boyfriend Tom Cruise, including “Days of Thunder” and “Far and Away”.

“No one thought I could do it and I think the studio didn’t want me, and I think it went through a bunch of other actors,” Kidman said.

“I called Gus and I said, ‘Please, give me the chance, I beg you,’ because the writing was so strong,” she added.

Kidman later went on to become one of the highest rated actresses of Hollywood.

