Actress Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban follow reel life to adopt a boy child form India

Sydney,Dec19:Both the Australian celebs share two young daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

And according to Woman’s Day magazine, Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban may be looking to adopt another child into their family.

The publication claims the actress and the country music star will soon welcome a little boy from India, much like Nicole’s character in her latest adoption film Lion.

But privately she’s told friends she and Keith have already begun the process.’

A representative for Keith has informed Daily Mail Australia the magazine’s claims are ‘not true’.

