Actress Nivedita Saraf tweets Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu about her bag being gnawed by rats in the train compartment

MUMBAI,Sept27: Popular Marathi actress Nivedita Saraf has complained that her bag was gnawed by rats while she was travelling by a train, prompting the railway administration to intensify the pest control measures.

The actress had kept her bag beside her head while she was sleeping and later she found rodents had nibbled it.

Ms Saraf, who was travelling in a first class, said she heard the rats squeaking and when she got up, she found that much of her bag had been nibbled.

22 Sept Latur Express A1 27 rat did this to my bag while I was sleeping. bag was near my head. horrible @RailMinIndia @sureshpprabhu pic.twitter.com/9HYJaLKY8d — Nivedita Saraf (@nivisaraf) September 26, 2016

Reacting to the actress’s experience, Central Railway Chief PRO Narendra Patil said, “The passenger has tweeted about her grievance mentioning Railway Ministry and her tweet has been considered as her proper complaint.”

“The pest control staff keep doing their job from time to time, but sometimes leftover edibles in the trains invite rats,” Mr Patil said.

Another senior CR official said, “Railway has taken this complaint seriously like other cases and we shall ask the pest control staff to do their job more frequently.”Ms Nivedita narrated her unpleasant experience on a social networking site and sought the railways to check the rat menace in trains.