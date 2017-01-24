Actress Olivia Munn pens letter to Aaron Rodgers fans

Los Angeles, Jan 24: Actress Olivia Munn has penned a thank you letter to the fans of the American football team Green Bay Packers and its member Aaron Rodgers, who is also her boyfriend.

Munn, who has been dating Rodgers since 2014, wrote the letter after the Green Bay Packers lost their chance to play in the 2017 Super Bowl to the Atlanta Falcons at the National Football Conference Championship Game, reports eonline.com.

In the letter, which Munn posted on Instagram on January 22, she said: “So proud of this team. They faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled to get this far.”

“Thank you to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy. It helped them get this far.”

