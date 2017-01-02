Actress Priyanka Chopra not offended by sex symbol label

NewDelhi , Jan2:Priyanka Chopra is a woman of sass,she has never feared raising her opinion on any matter and we admire the lady for that. She is making us proud each day with her achievements. Right now the diva is on headlines due to her most awaited Hollywood debut film Baywatch with Dwayne Johnson– ‘The Rock’. PC will be playing a baddie and in the trailer she looked outrageously SENSUOUS. Right now our desi girl is in India and she welcomed New Year (2017) in apna Goa. Truly she is an Indian. Isn’t it guys?

Anyway coming back to PC’s sensuous avatar in Baywatch, she was quizzed by an entertainment portal if she is worried being labelled a ‘sex symbol’ with her villainous role in West. She affirmed, ” Being objectified is part of my job. I don’t get offended when I’m called a sex symbol because I’m an actress and it’s the nature of what I do. Actually, there are very few things that offend or scare me now.”

The Baywatch actress further added that that there is no harm in being hot, but that’s not all you want. Totally agree gal! Talking about her filmi career Priyanka said, ” I was 17 when I stood on stage and was asked to comment on the lives of people in countries I’d never heard of. I was nervous then. Today, I can stand on the world stage, confident, after training with the most prolific film industry in the world.”

Ms Chopra also confirmed that she has been offered a film from Sanjay Leela Bhansali and he is the one person she can’t say ‘NO’, ” He knows my pulse and my style. Every time we meet, we look for things to do together. I am his eternal fan and he knows it. Hopefully, we will come up with something this time too,“ she smiles, refusing to talk about films she was offered but couldn’t do. “The list is so long and meri jaan jalti hai when I have to turn down good films. I’m used to signing four-six films a year but now have been told to select just two because I have just four months this year to devote to films and that’s after stretching my schedule. I’ll finalise both by January.” Finally we will see our desi girl rocking on silver screen once again.