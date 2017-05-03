Actress Priyanka Chopra will attend a UNICEF’s gala fundraising to challenges faced by children affected by violence in South Africa

Mumbai,May3: Actress Priyanka Chopra will attend a UNICEF’s gala fundraising event to highlight the challenges faced by children affected by violence here this week.

The May 6, inaugural event plans to bring together some of the biggest names from across the globe to leverage their support to enhance care and protection of children affected due to violence, abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

Priyanka, 34, served as a UNICEF national Ambassador in India for nearly ten years and was recently appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

“The visit of UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra to South Africa will highlight the challenges faced by children affected by violence. Her visit is providing UNICEF with a unique opportunity to profile our mandate and values that guide our daily work for every child in South Africa,” a statement from UNICEF read.

The event will be moderated by UNICEF South Africa Ambassador Jo-Ann Strauss.

It will also feature a fashion show by the country’s most renowned Indian-origin designer Gavin Rajah.

There will be a live auction as well, funds raised from which will go towards the child protection programmes of UNICEF South Africa.