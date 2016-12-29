Actress Queen Latifah’s $160,000 Mercedes Benz stolen by thieves

Atlanta (Georgia), Dec 29 : A car worth $160,000, owned by actress-singer Dana Elaine Owens, known professionally by her stage name Queen Latifah, was stolen.

The 46-year-old became a victim of theft last week after her lavish Mercedes-Benz S63 was snatched by thieves at a petrol station here on December 20, while it was being filled up, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The vehicle was being driven by someone else at the time when a white BMW pulled up beside it, the criminal jumped in the driver’s seat and sped off.

Police managed to track down the car to an apartment complex on McDaniels Street in Southwest Atlanta after security spotted three men lingering around the vehicle as well as the white BMW and another car that was reported stolen.

Officers then contacted Queen Latifah and arranged for the Mercedes-Benz to be delivered back to her home.

Once she received it, she inspected her car and found that the thieves had left behind some fruit punch bottles and lemonade.

No arrests have been made as of yet but Fulton County Police are still searching for those responsible, according to reports.

