Actress Renuka Shahane questions MNS’s new idea of patriotism

Mumbai, October 22: Actress Renuka Shahane has questioned the past of MNS and current tirade against Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and producer-director Karan Johar, respectively. Her comment comes in the backdrop of MNS’ opposition to casting Pakistani actors in Indian (read Hindi) films after Pakistani terrorists attacked the army base at Uri in Kashmir, killing 19 soldiers. Shahane has come out openly against MNS’s new idea of patriotism, reports asianage.com.

Shahane begins her Facebook post by saying that while MNS targeted Bachchan in 2008, MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s son presented a gift to the actor recently on the occasion of his birthday. Shahane’s post reads: “3 Feb 2008: Mrs Jaya Bachchan asks, “Who is Raj Thackeray?” after MNS targets north Indians in Mumbai. 8 Sep 2008: MNS targets Bachchan for being a brand ambassador of UP and setting up a girls’ school there instead of Maharashtra.”

“Cut to Oct 2016: Bachchan receives a personally sketched portrait by Mr Thackeray for his birthday and he gifts a watch to Mr Thackeray’s son!” she writes.

The actress goes on to point out more ironies saying that MNS demanded an apology from Johar for using the word “Bombay” instead of “Mumbai” in one of his movies. She adds that the same opposition is not shown against Bombay Times, which is printed every day

The actress ends by saying, “We might as Indian citizens, be able to put our differences aside and be able to keep India above art and sports but will our politicians be able to keep India above politics? I don’t think so…!”