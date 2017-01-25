Actress Rimi Sen and Kashish Khan join BJP

New Delhi, Jan 25 : Actress Rimi Sen and Kashish Khan,model and a Hindi film(Rana) producer from Bollywood , today joined the BJP in presence of senior leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Arun Singh. Sources said the stars would be campaigning during the ensuing elections especially in UP. Addressing reporters, Ms Sen later said that she is “inspired” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I will fulfill all responsibilities given,” she said. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has recently met BJP chief Amit Shah and pledged to campaign for the saffron party. Assembly elections are slated in five states in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab. The first phase of elections will commence from February 4 while counting of votes will take place on March 11