Los Angeles, Oct 15 : Actress Rose McGowan has claimed that she was raped by a Hollywood executive.

The 43-year-old made the claim on Twitter as she shared her contribution to the trending hashtag #WhyWomenDontReport, reports mirror.co.uk.

The “Charmed” star alleged that she experienced the terrible ordeal at the hands of a “studio head”.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: “A (female) criminal attorney said because I’d done a sex scene in a film I would never win against the studio head. #WhyWomenDontReport. Because it’s been an open secret in Hollywood/Media and they shamed me while adulating my rapist. #WhyWomenDontReport.

“Because my ex sold our movie to my rapist for distribution #WhyWomenDontReport. It is time for some goddamned honesty in this world. (sic)”

The hashtag was designed to create awareness as to why women don’t always report rape cases.

It originated from the backlash prompted by the continuing allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour and comments made by US Presidential candidate Donald Trump.