Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu exited from  “Vada Chennai”

Chennai, July 12: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was originally roped in as Dhanush’s pair in upcoming Tamil gangster drama “Vada Chennai”, has apparently exited from the project following lack of dates.

“Initially, when Samantha signed the project, she was told the project will be shot in two parts and she had set aside dates accordingly. However, when she learnt the film will be shot in three parts, she had no other option than to exit,” a source close to her told IANS.

Vetrimaaran-directed “Vada Chennai”, which had gone on the floors last month, is about 30 years in the life of a gangster.

As replacement for Samantha, the makers are in talks with Amala Paul Vijay.

Reports also hint that Samantha, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Naga Chaitanya, walked out of the project as she’s planning to get married later this year.

“She will be the best person to comment about her personal life,” the source said.

With four major releases already this year, Samantha is awaiting the release of Jr. NTR-starrer Telugu actioner “Janatha Garage”.