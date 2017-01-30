Actress Sarah Hyland skips 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards due to health reasons

Los Angeles, Jan 30: Modern Family is missing one very important cast member at the SAGs. Sarah Hyland announced that she is skipping the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 29, due to health reasons.

The 26-year-old revealed the news via Instagram a few hours before the start of the show. “Sad to say I will not be attending the sag awards today for some health reasons. So I leave you all with an adorable picture from last years @sagawards. Ps. You know my dress was gonna be turnt too,” she captioned the throwback pic of herself kissing boyfriend Dom Sherwood at the 2016 SAG Awards. The Vampire Academy costars have been dating since February 2015.

This year, the ABC sitcom is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, an award the cast has won four times, most recently in 2014.

Hyland has been fairly open about her health struggles and her battle with kidney dysplasia. She was diagnosed with the condition at age 9 and received a kidney transplant in April 2012. Her father, actor Edward James Hyland, served as the organ donor.

