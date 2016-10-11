Actress Shilpa Shetty’s father Surendra Shetty passes away

Mumbai,Oct11:In some tragic news coming in, it’s learnt that actress Shilpa Shetty’s father Surendra Shetty passed away on Tuesday. It is believed that Shetty apparently suffered from a massive heart attack while he was asleep and breathed his last today.

Both Shilpa and sister Shamita were extremely close to their father, Surendra. He was a businessman. The man himself was full of life and one could usually see him stepping out with Shilpa’s mother at chosen social dos. As a father, Surendra was a great influence in Shilpa and Shamita’s lives, supporting the sisters to the core. Surendra also enjoyed the company of many of Shilpa’s co-stars especially Salman Khan who is known to have been quite close to the senior Shetty.

Harman Baweja and R Madhavan visited the Shettys to offer their condolences. Many from Bollywood fraternity are expected to visit Shetty family.

The funeral will reportedly take place tomorrow morning in Mumbai. Surendra was in news a few months ago when he was a duped by self-styled godman to the tune of a few crores. The baba was finally arrested after the family filed a police complaint.

“I’ve seen both my parents work really hard and my dad used to do the house’s laundry. When we were young, the washing machine was just introduced, so I remember my dad waiting for the weekend only to help my mother do the laundry,” Shilpa had earlier said in an interview.