Actress Shruti Haasan visits Golden Temple Gurudwara at Amritsar in a demure attire

Amristar,July27:Actress Shruti Haasan was at the Golden Temple Gurudwara at Amritsar on Saturday. The multi-lingual actress termed her experience after worshipping at the Golden Temple as ‘unbelievable’.

‘The Harmandir Sahib’ (Abode of God) is one of the most toured place of worship of the Sikhs in the country. Unlike her father Kamal Haasan who follows atheism, Shruti is an ardent devotee and doesn’t miss out on opportunities to visit nearby temples and places of religious significance during breaks in shoot of her films.

“It was such an unbelievable experience for me,” Shruti said about her visit to the Temple and added that she had been awaiting this moment right from her childhood but never got a chance. “The energy and atmosphere inside the premises can’t be easily described in words. People here are very lovely and hospitable. I remain thankful to all for giving me an incredible feeling,” Shruti said later.

The actress, busy with her commitments to star in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, was in Chandigarh as part of an assignment to endorse a commercial product. As she had a day-off, she rushed to the nearby Amritsar to fulfill her childhood dream of visiting the Golden temple where she attended the night ‘aarti’.