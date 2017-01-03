Actress Chloe Ferry shamed for selfie with ailing grandma on hospital bed

London, Jan 3 : “Geordie Shore” fame actress Chloe Ferry has been slammed as “shameless” for sharing a photograph of herself with her grandmother lying in a hospital bed. The old lady is no more.

In the post that was shared on Instagram and Twitter, Ferry appeared to smile as she crouched next to her grandmother, who looks extremely ill as she lies in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask over her mouth, reports mirror.co.uk.

Alongside the image, Ferry wrote: “Rip nanna love you so much! Never forgotten.”

After many people questioned the 21-year-old’s decision to post the image, Ferry removed it from her social media, but not before some had taken a screenshot and shared it on their own accounts.

One person wrote: “Your tweet is gone, but won’t be forgotten. (Is that too soon?)”

Another wrote: “I see Chloe Ferry has deleted the picture of her dead nan. What a strange idea that was.”

And one said: “Literally f*****g shameless…”

–IANS

