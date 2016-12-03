Actress Sonali Kulkarni says that Demonetisation a new revolution in India

Mumbai, Dec 3: Actress Sonali Kulkarni says that demonetisation is a new revolution in the country and it will take time to realise the difference.

“Demonetisation will definitely affect for a while. Certainly this is the very first month. This is a new revolution in India so it will take time to understand the change,” she She said at the launch of Premium Spa on Friday.

“Thankfully people have understood that they can pay through cards and Paytm. Many producers and directors are appealing to the audience they can book tickets through mobiles. They don’t have to physically go and pay the money in cash. I think it made our life very simple and easy.

“I am very sure that this is bound to take time but we will slowly and certainly adjust to the change.” added the 42-year-old actress.

Asked about her upcoming projects, the “Dil Chahta Hai” actress says that she has many projects in her hands.

She said: “I am very proud to say that lots of projects are coming up. There are about three Marathi films, a Gujarati film, two Hindi films and plays also. What more can I ask for?”

She was last seen in the Marathi film “Aga Bai Arechyaa 2” directed by Kedar Shinde.

