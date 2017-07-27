Actress Sunny Leone says she is excited to perform at an awards event in Broadway jazz-style

Mumbai,July27: Actress Sunny Leone says she is excited to perform at an awards event which will feature her dancing in Broadway jazz-style for the first time.

Sunny’s act for the BIG Zee Entertainment Awards 2017 is being choreographed by Geeta Kapoor.

“So excited to be performing at the BIG Zee Entertainment Awards this year. Two of the songs in the first act is in the genre I love — Broadway jazz! It’s the first time I’m getting a chance to dance in this style,” Sunny, who has adopted a baby girl, said in a statement.

“Happy that Geeta ma’am has chosen this for me. I am rehearsing and practising non-stop because I want to make her proud,” she added.

Co-hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and actor-comedian Sunil Grover, the show will be aired on TV on August 13.