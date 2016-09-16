Actress Taapsee Pannu says she has experienced eve teasing and has been touched inappropriately
Mumbai,Sept16:Taapsee Pannu, the actress recently seen in Shoojit Sircar’s film PINK, the film has released and it’s receiving rant reviews from all quarters. Pink, is an Indian court drama. It is about a moody lawyer that helps three women in order to sue the men who attacked them.
The film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and AndreaTariang. The mega – star Amitabh Bachchan’s performance will create an impact No doubt! But the actress Taapsee Pannu is also seen giving an impactful act.
The film PINK has the traces of all several unfortunate events that almost every girl has experienced some or other point of life. In an Interview with Taapsee Pannuabout her movie – When asked about being eve – teased in her life? The actress replied YES!
Taapsee Pannu Said:-
“Eve-teasing used to happen almost on a daily basis in Delhi. I used to travel in DTC buses while going to college for the longest time. I got my car when I was 19. So for two years before getting a car, I used to travel in DTC buses. And eve-teasing used to happen almost daily. Not just that, I have been touched inappropriately in DTC buses. Rubbed at wrong places while in a bus. And if we ventured into crowded areas in Delhi during the time of festivals, people used to touch you at inappropriate places. It was very common and has happened to me.”