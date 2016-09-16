Actress Taapsee Pannu says she has experienced eve teasing and has been touched inappropriately

Mumbai,Sept16:Taapsee Pannu, the actress recently seen in Shoojit Sircar’s film PINK, the film has released and it’s receiving rant reviews from all quarters. Pink, is an Indian court drama. It is about a moody lawyer that helps three women in order to sue the men who attacked them.

The film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and AndreaTariang. The mega – star Amitabh Bachchan’s performance will create an impact No doubt! But the actress Taapsee Pannu is also seen giving an impactful act.

The film PINK has the traces of all several unfortunate events that almost every girl has experienced some or other point of life. In an Interview with Taapsee Pannuabout her movie – When asked about being eve – teased in her life? The actress replied YES!

Taapsee Pannu Said:-