Actress Tapsee Pannu in talks of a Telugu comic caper

October 25, 2016 | By :

Hyderabad,Oct25:Taapse Pannu, who has signed a Telugu film last year ‘INS Ghazi’ after a long time, has been mum about her follow-up project.  The latest we hear to this end is that she is in talks for a light-hearted comic caper to be directed by Mahi of ‘Paatashala’ fame. Although the discussions have been going on for the past few months, the ‘Mr Perfect’ actress, who was kept busy by her Bollywood commitments, only recently turned her focus on the script.

“It was only recently Taapsee started to focus and listen to the new version of the script. She liked the plotline. In fact, a final version of the draft would be narrated to her soon. She has time and again said that content matters to her more than anything and if she feels the final draft shapes up to her liking, she might sign on the dotted line,” reveals a source close to the development.

The Delhi beauty, who made everyone sit up and take notice of her talent with ‘Pink’ earlier this year, is presently shooting for Neeraj Pandey’s spy thriller ‘Naam Shabana’.

