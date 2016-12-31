Actress Tara Reid’s father Thomas dies at 76

Los Angeles, Dec 31: Actress Tara Reid has revealed over social media that her father Thomas Reid has passed away.

Tara took to Instagram on Friday to pay a tribute to her late father by sharing a photograph of her cuddling up to him, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Today, I’ve received terrible news that my father, Thomas Reid, has passed away,” Tara wrote alongside the image.

“He was a man full of life, love, wisdom, and strength. He was not only fun and in good spirits, but he was also one of the best story tellers I’ve ever heard. My dad was so supportive, kind, strong, and my hero. He was my heart, my soul, and my entire world. I love you and will miss you so much daddy,” she added.

Tara is currently in Hong Kong and plans to celebrate New Year there.

