Actress Taraji P Henson screens Hidden Figures for low-income moviegoers

Los Angeles, Jan 23 : Actress Taraji P Henson has bought few screenings of her recently released “Hidden Figures” and offered the tickets to low-income moviegoers.

The 46-year-old actress, who lives in Chicago, wanted to “share the film with people in her adopted hometown” which is why she purchased an entire show of the film at the citys AMC Ford City 14 location, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“Henson purchased the theaters largest auditorium, which boasts 211 seats, 210 of which were filled for the presentation,” a theatre staff said.

Previously, Hensons one of the co-stars from the “Hidden Figures”, Octavia Spencer, also provided free tickets to Los Angelenos over the Martin Luther King, Jr Day weekend.