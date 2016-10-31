Actress Trisha wants to Became Jayalalithaa

Chennai, Oct 31: Trisha is One of the beautiful Kollywood and Tollywood queen .

She has been in the film industry from past 1.5 decade.

Her second film Varsham bought lot of fame in tollywood. She is quite eagerly waiting for the release of the movie ‘Kodi’ where Dhanush is her co star . Trisha plays a major in this film where she has  been seen as a village girl with a big ambition in politics.

It has been revealed in the recent interview that one of her big dream have been to play the coveted role of Tamil Nadu Chief minister Jayalalithaa in her biopic.

Trisha and CM Jayalalithaa share similarities like, both of them have studied in the same school – Church Park convent in Chennai. Jayalalithaa too acted in 140 films before she entering into politics!

Trisha received an award from Jayalalithaa that she says she will cherish forever.

