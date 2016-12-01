Actress Vaani Kapoor Says Ranveer Singh is Very Supportive Co-Actor

New Delhi, Dec 1 : Actress Vaani Kapoor is all praise for Ranveer Singh and says her “Befikre” co-star is very supporting and brings life to whatever he does.

Asked about Ranveer as a co-star, Vaani told IANS over phone from Mumbai: “He really does bring life to wherever he is. Be it any place… Be it on or off camera his energy is really infectious. He never really behaved like a star. He is a very supporting co-actor.”

The 28-year-old actress, who made her acting debut in 2013 with “Shuddh Desi Romance”, says she knew Ranveer before shooting for filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s directorial.

“I’ve known him before we started shooting for the movie. So we already did have an equation and we really did have a very chilled out vibe. We both were very comfortable being in each others company,” she said.

Vaani says that this has “made a huge difference because then there was no ice-breaking process that was needed.”

“So, it went really smooth actually. We had a very smooth equation,” she said.

Shot widely in Paris, “Befikre” is a progressive, fresh interpretation of love as viewed in the 21st century. The film is slated to release on December 9.

“Befikre” is a free-spirited, contemporary love story of Dharam (Ranveer) and Shyra (Vaani), who find love in an impulsive, engaging series of experiences.

–IANS