Actress Yami Gautam in awe of yesteryear’s Madhubala

By Pallavi Soni

New Delhi, Jan 23 : Actor Yami Gautam, who is all geared up for the release of her next film ‘Kaabil’, recently said she is keen do to a biopic on yesteryear’s actress Madhubala.

When asked which actor she would like to play onscreen, Yami told ANI, “I think it’s may be just out of admiration that I have had, I don’t know at a level of a film but I am in awe of Madhubala ji”.

The ‘Sanam Re’ actress was recently spotted in the national capital promoting ‘Kaabil’ with ‘Greek God’ Hrithik Roshan.

Sanjay Gupta’s directorial, which is widely being praised by B-town veterans including Shabana Azmi, Prem Chopra, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, is slated to hit theatres on January 25. (ANI)