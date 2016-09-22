Adani Group launches world’s largest solar power plant in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI,Sept22: The ‘world’s largestsolar power plant’ with an installed capacity of 648MW was commissioned at Kamudhi in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Set up by Adani Group, the plant was formally commissioned by chief minister JJayalalithaa. It was connected to the grid through a sub-station.

The plant was set up on an area of around 5,000 acres at a total cost of Rs 4,550 crore. The company sourced equipment and machinery from various parts of the world to set up the plant in eight months. A total of around 8,500 people worked in a day to set up the plant in the stipulated time.

The plant comprises 3.8 lakh foundations, 25 lakh solar modules, 27,000m of structure, 576 inverters, 154 transformers and 6,000km length of cables.

“This is a momentous occasion for Tamil Nadu as well as the entire country. We are extremely happy to dedicate this plant to the nation. A plant of this magnitude reinstates the country’s ambitions of becoming one of the leading green energy producers in the world. I would like to express our deepest gratitude to the chief minister and the government of Tamil Nadu for their valuable support and guidance in achieving this gigantic feat,” said the group chairman Gautam Adani.