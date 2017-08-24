Adarsh Credit Co-operative Society supports Isha Foundation campaign Rally for Rivers

New Delhi, August 24 : Isha Outreach under the leadership of Sadguru started to launch ‘Rally for Rivers’ campaign to conserve the rivers of the country. Adarsh Credit Co-operative Society is also supporting the Isha Foundation’s Rally for Rivers campaign. Under the charitable arm of Adarsh Credit, the Adarsh Charitable Foundation is continuously working in order to support various projects on water conservation and collaboration with “Rally for Rivers” campaign is an extension of our water conservation objectives.

In the field of water conservation, Adarsh Credit has removed huge quantity of dirt by desilting of Lakherao and Dudhiya Lake in Sirohi, Rajasthan since last 2 years. This has led to increase in the water capacity of both the lakes and now more water is available for the residents of Sirohi. The local residents of Sirohi have praised the efforts of Adarsh Credit for water conservation initiatives in these lakes.

Adarsh Credit has also undertaken various water harvesting initiatives which has led to increase in the groundwater levels. Installation of water harvesting has been completed in 13 building of Sirohi. The locations are: Trauma Center, Janana Hospital, Dharmashala, Dhareshwar Vav, CMHO Building, Tankria school building, Idgah School, New Building school, Goverment College, Government old school building, Sushila Devi Prakashraj Modi Balika Adarsh Vidya Mandir, Bus Stand, Adarsh Vidya Mandir Pavilion and Baghikhana. Water harvesting has been done on 1 lakh square feet of area which has led to increase of 50 lakh liters of water in the ground levels.

For providing clean, fluoride-free mineral water at a minimum price, a plan to setup 40-water ATM’s is being implemented in Sirohi. After the implementation of this plan , one ltr of cold water would be available at Rs. 1 and 20 liters of mineral water would be priced at Rs. 5 for the public. So far, Water ATM machines have been installed in Police Line, District Collector Office, Bus Stand and Adarsh Nagar in Sirohi.

Geologists have suggested that rivers which have fed us for thousands of years are shrinking dangerously.

The perennial rivers have become seasonal. Ganga and Indus are among the 10 largest and oldest rivers in the world. Water pollution and shrinkage of downstream area are dangerous signs. By 2030, we will have only 50 percent water which will be challenge for our own survival. These situations are extremely worrying.

“The protection of environment and rivers should be our major social responsibility. We are also working on scientific methods to increase the level of ground water and the results have been very encouraging. Our support to the “Rally for Rivers” is part of our corporate social responsibility, and we are committed to support this cause,” said Rahul Modi, MD, Adarsh Credit Co-operative Society Ltd.