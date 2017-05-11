New Delhi, May 11: With summer days here, you may want to add a pop of colour to your outfits by twisting, knotting and styling your brightest scarves!

Well, before you replace your old tanks and tees, try refreshing them with some lace scarves.

Sujit Kumar Mohanty, Brand Head of fashion label Intrika, has shared with ANI a list of looks you can try this summer!

Scarves with the dress: This look has been gaining a lot of momentum and is going on to become one of the most trending attires. Lace scarf when worn straight ahead along with a skinny belt will truly grab a lot of attention. It adds the right amount of glamour to your outfit which leaves one in awe of your dazzling look.

Scarves with casuals: There have been days when you feel agitated over the fact that your outfits are unable to provide you with a contented look. To bring an end to your misery scarves are the perfect solution as they bring a complete transition to your overall attire. It brings a fun twist to your daily jeans and shows off the lace beautifully.

Scarves with work wear: Mix your morning routine and flex your work wear by layering your outfit with Intrika’s alluring scarf collection. This sumptuous lace brings life to your boring wear and enables you to stand out. So carry this exclusive fabric with great panache as it is never too wrong to add a tinge of drama to your work wear.

Scarves with swimwear: Intrika’s scarves serve as a good cover up for your stunning swim wears which truly makes it the most versatile wardrobe piece. They are definitely the most portable and lightweight spring summer accessory. Hence, take advantage of this season and spoil yourself as this style will enable you to venture into your bold and beautiful side.

So make this season your inspiration, indulge into your experimental side and let your scarves do the talking. (ANI)