Additional sessions court at Goa to pronounce order on framing charges against former Tehelka Editor Tarun Tejpal

Mapusa/ Goa, September 7: The hearing of a rape case against the former Tehelka magazine editor, Tarun Tejpal, is set to be resumed today at additional district sessions court at Mapusa in Goa.

The additional sessions court will pronounce an order on framing charges against Tejpal. The hearing will begin around 2.30 p.m.

Earlier in June, the Goa’s Mapusa Court restricted the media from reporting any proceedings of the rape case accused. The court passed the order under 327 (3) barring the media from covering the proceedings until completion of the trial.

Tejpal was slated to appear today before the fast track court here in lieu of the sexual harassment charges slapped against him.

On January 17, 2015, the Supreme Court had stayed the trial against Tejpal in connection with his alleged role in a sexual assault case for a period of three weeks. In November 2013, Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague in the elevator of a five-star hotel, at an event in Goa. Subsequently, an FIR was filed against him and he was asked to step down from his post.

(ANI)