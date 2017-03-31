Addresses to individual needs of consumers: Smytten launches first multi-sensory mobile application

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): India's best premium discovery platforms Smytten on Friday announced the launch of the world's first multi-sensory mobile application that can simulate other senses like smell and taste in a user's brain.

Launched by ex Unilever and Google executives, Siddhartha Nangia and Swagata Sarangi respectively, Smytten in its recent release on their Youtube channel, narrated the exciting development that could change the face of mobile computing for years to come.

"We are thrilled to push the boundaries of technology beyond every known paradigm of time and space," said one of Smytten's co-founders, Swagata Sarangi.

With extensive research, Smytten has always aimed at pushing the boundaries of product discovery across multiple categories.

"We did try out millions of sensory signal combinations to design an algorithm that can reproduce the exact same signals to activate the association cortex in your brain," said a core team member of Project Sixth Sense, Jash Trivedi.

Just like the original Smytten App, the new product update is an invite only update, aimed to release very soon on Android and iOS.

With its strong focus on curation, Smytten addresses individual needs of consumers and also help brands reach the right consumer. (ANI)