ADHM vs Shivaay : ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ surpasses ‘Shivaay’ on Day 1

Mumbai, Oct 29: ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ vs ‘Shivaay’! The long-drawn debacle before the year’s biggest clash is now finally taking shape, with ‘ADHM’ outperforming ‘Shivaay’ on the first day of the release.

Before its release, trade analysts believed that the recent wave of nationalism might work in ‘Shivaay’s favour but reportedly, ADHM has earned almost Rs. 13.25 crores during the opening day with ‘Shivaay’ lagging behind at 8.25 crore, reports the Box Office India.

Both the films have released on approximately same number of screens — between 2800 to 3000 screens. While Karan Johar’s ADHM has a higher share of multiplexes, Ajay’s ‘Shivaay’ released in more single-screen theatres.

Well, this was just Day One. The next few days will decide how the battle is played between the two highly anticipated movies!

