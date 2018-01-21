Adil, Carlos Rohit net a goal each as Popovic and company silence Sheringham’s men with a 3-0 win

| By : Joe Williams

Pune, Jan 20: FC Pune City scored a convincing 3-0 win over Atlético de Kolkata (ATK) in the Hero India Super League, at the Balewadi Sports Complex here on Saturday.

It was defender Adil Khan who set the pace for Pune, nodding home Marcelino’s flag kick in the first session of the game. Then two goals one each by Carlos Deigo and Rohit gave the host a comfortable win over the champions ATK. In the process cleared the air beating their rivals for the first time at home.

The win see Ranko Popovic and company 19 points from 11 matches ahead of Goa who have a two-game advantage as the latter have played nine matches as the race for the top four is picking up heat.

Mercelino floated the ball and Adil Khan went air-borne to nod home, ensuring hosts Pune their first win against the champions. Making his ninth appearance for the side this season he went on to score the 9th goal as an Indian off the 13 goals scored this week. The other Indian to engrave his name in the scorers list was Rohit Kumar who scored the third goal for Pune.

Working as a unit was the name of the Popovics cóached side as they combined well the best being the way their defenders had Robin Singh trapped the Indian in the off side net. This made the judges difficult to judge the hero of the match. And it was Diego Carlos who was the pick of the day

Marcelino presence did make a big difference for the Pune up front.The first goal was his contribution and later he troubled the rival defence with his South American canny tactics but his associates could not make the most of it.

The new recruits, Austrian Marko Stankovic made his maiden appearance six wins from 11 matches and consolidate their position for the last four in the championship. And so did the other new signing Jesus Ortiz Toribio and they made the most of it in the few minutes they a on the ground.

ATK were surprisingly subdued and did little to fight their way back. Zequinha’s effort that went straight to the goalkeeper was the closest that they got and then there was the attempt from Conor Thomas which was cleared on the goalline by Jewel Raja.

The victory takes Pune City to 19 points from 11 matches and consolidates their third position on the table. ATK, on the other hand, have 12 points from 10 matches and are placed a disappointing ninth. This was possible because Adil Khan (32nd minute), Diego Carlos (59th minute) and Rohit Kumar (77th minute) who scored for Pune City.