Aditi Ashok announced her first top-10 finish on ISPS Handa Ladies European Masters

Dusseldorf (Germany), Sep 12:Aditi Ashok announced her arrival on the Ladies European Tour (LET) with her first top-10 finish as a professional at the ISPS Handa Ladies European Masters here today.

The 18-year-old Bengaluru golfer shot a final round of a three-under 69 to finish tied-ninth. She shot 73, 69, 70 and 69 this week for a total of 281. The title was won by 28-year-old Korean In-Kyung Kim, who had a bogey-free round of nine-under 63 for a total of a 17-under 271.

Aditi, who was 10th after three rounds, opened with a bogey. She, however, did not drop a single shot for the rest of the day and also picked up four birdies on the fourth, 10th, 13th and 17th holes.

Late last year, Aditi became the first Indian golfer to win the Qualifying School on any Tour at the age of 17 when she stood first in LET Q-School. This year she was the youngest golfer at the Rio Olympics, where the sport re-appeared after 114 years. She also qualified for her first Major, the Ricoh Women’s British Open, after topping the final qualifying.