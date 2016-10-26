Aditi Rao Hydari GQ India photoshoot dazzles with lingerie

Mumbai,Oct26:Aditi Rao Hydari is known for her cute smile and gorgeous face. Her royal life and persona gets a new gleam when she is captured in that ways. And her recent photo shoot with GQ India magazine shares the same story which the media loves to talk about her.

In her recent GQ Photo shoot, she looks stunning in two piece and these pictures will certainly make your day as you find the Wazir actress to be bold and beautiful. If you are yet to catch her pictures alive in the said photo shoot, don’t just delay just have a look at them as under:

She is a great-granddaughter of Akbar Hydari and the grand niece of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari, former Governor of Assam. Her father J. Rameshwar Rao was erstwhile Raja of Wanaparthy family and her mother Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari was from famous Hydari family. Aditi wanted to enter the glam world from a very young age, she learnt Bharatanatyam at age six from acclaimed dancer Leela Samson.