Aditya Chopra’s Befikre Ranveer-Vaani starrer earns Rs10.36 crore in box office on first day

Mumbai,Dec10:Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor’s Befikre started off well at the box office with its single day earnings in double digit, says trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He shared Befikre‘s Day 1 box office collection and said that the Aditya Chopra-directed film is a going strong at the multiplexes. Ranveer’s Befikre collected Rs 10.36 crore on the first day, he tweeted. Set in Paris, Befikre is a love story more suited for today’s youth looking for no-strings attached relationships. Befikre released to fairly decent reviews on December 9 and is Vaani Kapoor’s second film after her 2013 debut in Shudha Desi Romance.

With Befikre, Aditya Chopra made a comeback as director after eight years. This is his fourth film as director and the film marks a significant change from his style of cinema. In his previous three film, Aditya only picked Shah Rukh Khan as his lead actor. This time, he made an exception for Ranveer Singh, who according to Aditya was in the film even before he knew he would direct it. “I would not have made Befikre if an actor called Ranveer Singh did not exist,” he wrote in a press statement.

In a Twitter chat with Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer said that Ranveer Singh feels ‘incredibly blessed’ to be called an ‘Aditya Chopra hero.’ Ranveer’s performance made headlines thanks to the film’s trailer and songs. Apart from the underwear scene, for which Ranveer said he ‘slaved in the gym,’ there were some incredibly funny moments.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh also attended a special screening of Befikre on Friday night with Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma. Aditya Chopra’s mother Pamela Chopra and actor Arjun Kapoor were also at the screening.

Taran Adarsh has only shared Befikre business in India. The film simultaneously released in USA, France and other European countries, and UK. Befikre also released in UAE during the Dubai International Film Festival.