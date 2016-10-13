Aditya Mehta, Silver medallist paralympian forced to remove prosthetic leg at airport… again

Bengaluru, Oct 13: Aditya Mehta, a two-time para-cycling silver medallist at the Asian Paralympics 2013, said he was strip-searched and asked to remove his prosthetic limb at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport when he was boarding a flight to Hyderabad on early Tuesday morning.

Just two months ago, in a similar incident, the Hyderabad-based cyclist was strip-searched twice within the span of days at the Delhi and Bangalore airports.

Mehta mentioned the incident on his Facebook page, saying, “Yet again I was forced to remove my prosthetic leg at KIA, Bangalore. Possibly an generous Dussehera gift from CISF – Central Industrial Security Force.”

“Sarcasm aside, in my earlier posts, I have already mentioned how painful the procedure is to remove the prosthesis and wear it back. Worth mentioning is the psychological scar that it can leave on a physically challenged person’s mind.

“And seems like CISF personnel are not yet sensitized to deal with such cases. Such shame, such disgrace,” he added.