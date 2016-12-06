Aditya roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor to romance again in OK Jaaanu to Humma Humma!
Shraddha Kapoor and I are anytime friends: Aditya Roy Kapur.
Mumbai,Dec6:Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor are one of the most loved young onscreen couple of Bollywood. The Aashiqui 2 pair will be seen romancing once again in the upcoming film Ok Jaanu. The latest update regarding the film is Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur will groove to the new version of Hamma Hamma.The original track Humma Humma featured Arvind Swamy, Manisha Koirala, Sonali Bendrefrom the film Bombay. The new version will be sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Shashaa Tirupati. Composer Tanishk Baagchi and DJ Badshah too have contributed to the peppy song. It has been filmed in Mumbai.
Produced by Karan Johar, Ok Jaanu is being helmed by Shaad Ali. The film is the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie OK Kanmani. The film releases on January 13, 2017.