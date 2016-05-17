Aditya Sachdeva murder: Bihar legislator surrenders

Patna, May 17: Manorama Devi, a Janata Dal-United legislator and mother of murder accused Rocky Yadav, surrendered on Tuesday, police said.

A day after a Bihar court deferred the hearing of Manorama’s Devi’s much-awaited anticipatory bail plea, she has finally surrendered in the court and sent to 14 day judicial custody.

“Police have been harassing me and framed me in a false case. No liquor bottle was recovered from my residence. It is all under political pressure. I respect the court and surrendered now,” she said minutes after surrendering in the court.

In a set back to Manorama Devi, the Gaya civil court has asked for case diary and record of the lower court in this regard but did not set any date for the next hearing, a district police officer said.

An arrest warrant was issued on last Wednesday against Manorama Devi for keeping liquor in her home in Gaya town against the prohibition law and for harbouring her fugitive son who has since been arrested, the officer said.

Authorities in Gaya last week cancelled the arms licenses of Manorama Devi and her husband Bindi Yadav.

The legislator, who was suspended from the ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) last Tuesday, was evading arrest.

Manorama Devi filed an anticipatory bail plea last Friday despite the fact that police had intensified its search operation to arrest her and district administration had prepared to confiscate her house.

Her son Rocky Yadav was arrested on Tuesday from a house in Bodh Gaya for allegedly killing on May 7 Aditya Sachdeva, the son of a Gaya-based businessman, and has been remanded in police custody.

Bindi Yadav, a politician with criminal links, was also arrested in connection with the killing of the teenager.

Aditya’s family has demanded a CBI probe into the case and speedy trial to ensure justice.

With Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserting that no guilty will be spared, the police promised to file a charge sheet within a month.

Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Sunil Kumar said: “Police have been working to complete investigations in the case within three weeks. The charge sheet will be filed within a month to ensure speedy trial.”