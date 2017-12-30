Adopt these simple tricks to trend your home decor in 2018.

New Delhi, Dec 30: With the New Year just a day away, marking fresh beginnings, embarking on a new journey altogether is what I son each individuals mind.

With the past year embracing novel ideas and innovations when it comes to home decor, the year 2018 is full of expectations to rejuvenate the living spaces with quirky wall art, the freshness of potted plants, bling of metallic furniture and chic surface decor.

Using the trending searches as a benchmark, co-founder and CEO Bent Chair, Natasha Jain zeroes some of the home decor trends, which will be a hit in the bull’s eye in 2018:

Talking Walls

Get them out and up! Removable wall art is an evergreen style-reinvent your spaces with dynamic sculptures.

Bare walls staring blankly at you are very last year. The top listed recommendation would be the Reindeer Head, brought to you by Bent Chair.

Potted Plants

Incorporating nature into interior decor is always a fresh and smart move. With the pollution level skyrocketing, adding potted plants in your living spaces will help to create an eco-friendly atmosphere. Different ornamental plants, Bonzi, and other flora add life to any space, without a doubt. Bent Chair boasts a rich range of such lively flora along with numerous planters to hold them up in style.

Metal Chime

Let the balls roll with a little bling and chime. Anything metallic is a sure shot winner. Talk about the shine, the charm, and the substance, metal is the wholesome package. Give the furniture setting a dash of rose gold or pure silver and golden hues to your coffee tables.

Surface Statement

Small things make it big and that’s why adding quirk to your surfaces is an absolute hit this year. Animal sculptures, quirky vases, teapots and many similar items will definitely add much dimension to every surface. (ANI)